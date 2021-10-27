Fernando Llorente joins SD Eibar as free agent

SD Eibar have completed and confirmed the signing of Fernando Llorente as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Udinese this summer. The experienced striker has joined the Spanish Segunda Division side for the remaining part of the 2021-22 season as they strive to return to La Liga.

Having risen through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, the 36-year-old also played for Juventus (three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies, the 2014-15 Champions League final), Sevilla (the 2015-16 Europa League), Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur (the 2018-19 Champions League final) and Napoli (the 2019-20 Coppa Italia).

Llorente has made 24 international appearances with Spain, scoring seven goals for his country.