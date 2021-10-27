Borussia Dortmund play down Jude Bellingham exit links

Borussia Dortmund have shown a fantastic ability to recognize and develop young, talented players and turn them into stars in recent years. They signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City’s youth setup and sold him four years later to Manchester United for close to €100 million, and they seem to be on track to make a profit on Erling Haaland too. Jude Bellingham is also a good example, and the 18-year-old midfielder, who has been setting the Bundesliga alight this term, has been linked with several potential suitors, Liverpool among them, for next summer.

However, asked about the reported Liverpool interest, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 that there certainly is a market for Bellingham, and not only Liverpool, but he played down the speculation about a potential move in the near future.

“He has a market, not only Liverpool,” Kehl said. “But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave Dortmund soon.”

This, naturally, means that any potential suitor who would be serious about signing the youngster would have to reach an agreement with Dortmund; there is no other way. And as things stand, the Bundesliga side aren’t keen on a sale and they would likely demand a huge fee, well over €100 million, for the player whose contract does not expire before the summer of 2025.

Bellingham has been putting in truly impressive performances for Dortmund this term. He has three goals and six assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.