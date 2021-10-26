PSG blocked Chelsea talks for Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants were approached for his services by Chelsea this summer but weren’t interested in holding any talks on the subject.

It seems Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Marquinhos at PSG for two years, was keen on a reunion with the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge. However, when asked about the possibility of that move happening, the 27-year-old was quite clear.

“No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, [PSG] blocked talks straight away,” he told Le Parisien.

“It shows the faith they have in me, it is an honour for a club like PSG to put such faith in me.

“The fact that others are interested in me means I am doing well. It gives me the motivation to go on, boost my training sessions and play even better.

“Paris and PSG are the only things on my mind.”

Marquinhos’s contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2024.