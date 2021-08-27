CONFIRMED: Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have officially confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with Juventus over the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker returns to Old Trafford after 12 years, nine of which he spent with Real Madrid, and the last three with the Serie A giants.

Manchester City were strongly favoured to bring Ronaldo back to the Premier League in the last 48 hours, but in a swift turn of events, the champions withdrew from the negotiations and United stepped in.

Juventus reportedly demanded a fee of €28 million for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but they’ve apparently accepted an initial one of €15m, with around €8m to come on top of that through add-ons.