PSV give permission for Donyell Malen to train with Borussia Dortmund ahead of transfer confirmation

PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund both confirmed that they had reached an agreement over the transfer of winger Donyell Malen to the Signal Iduna Park a couple of days ago.

Malen is yet to be officially announced as a new Dortmund player, set to replace Jadon Sancho after the England international left to join Manchester United. However, PSV have given the winger permission to join up with his new team for pre-season training, even though some details of the move haven’t been ironed out yet.