CONFIRMED: Toby Alderweireld leaves Spurs to join Al-Duhail

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed reaching an agreement with Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail over the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

Reports of the agreement first broke on Sunday, with The Telegraph claiming that Spurs would be receiving a £13 million fee for his services. Now, it has been officially confirmed that the experienced centre-back is indeed leaving North London, bringing his six-year stint in the Premier League to an end.

“We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld,” the club statement reads.

“The defender joined us from Atletico Madrid in July, 2015, and formed a strong central partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the pair providing the backbone of our Champions League qualification in 2015/16 and our best defensive record in a Premier League campaign (26 goals conceded) on our way to second place in 2016/17. He started both legs of the quarter-final, semi-final and then the final in our Champions League run of 2018/19.

“Now 32, Toby made 236 appearances in his six years at Spurs. He’s also reached 113 caps for Belgium, playing in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and 2016 and 2020 European Championships.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”