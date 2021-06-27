PSG agree Achraf Hakimi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over a proposed transfer of Achraf Hakimi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The initial offer for Hakimi’s services submitted by the Ligue 1 side was rejected, but the talks on the subject continued and were concluded successfully on Saturday. Hakimi had already expressed his wish to make the move, so there were no issues there.

PSG will pay Inter a fee of €60 million straight up, with another €10m very likely to come on top of that through reasonably achievable add-ons. The medical ahead of the move is set to take place some time next week, and if all goes to plan, Hakimi will sign a contract set to keep him at the Parc des Princes for the next five years.

Hakimi rose through the academy ranks at Real Madrid. He was promoted from the Castilla side to the first team in 2018, but it was impossible for him to get regular game-time at the Bernabeu due to the presence of Dani Carvajal on the right defensive flank. Hakimi therefore made his way to Borussia Dortmund the following summer on a two-season loan.

Upon his return to the Spanish capital last year, Hakimi was still only offered the role of second fiddle to the experienced Spaniard, and Real agreed to sell him to Inter for €45m. In 2020-21, the 22-year-old made 37 Serie A appearances (45 in all competitions), scored seven goals and provided 10 assists as the Nerazzurri strode towards the first league title after 10 years.

Chelsea were also reportedly interested in his services and there were talks on that front as well, but the Champions League holders never made a concrete bid. They’ve now apparently turned their focus to Joakim Maehle of Atalanta, currently at the European Championship with Denmark.