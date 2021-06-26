Aston Villa open Grealish new contract talks with Man City readying £100m bid

Having not received any official offers for the services of Jack Grealish as of yet, Aston Villa have opened talks with their captain over a new contract, according to Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Manchester City are preparing a bid of £100 million to try and tempt them into a sale.

The Premier League champions are obviously prepared to invest heavily into rebuilding their attacking line, with Sergio Aguero leaving to join Barcelona as a free agent. They’ve reportedly already had a £100m bid for Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham Hotspur, and it seems a similar struggle awaits them to prize Grealish away from Villa park. Boasting significant creativity and close control of the ball, Grealish is seen as an excellent fit for Pep Guardiola’s fluent attacking style.

But as things stand right now, Aston Villa have no intention of doing business on that front. They’ve signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young on a free transfer from Inter Milan, in the hope of the pair playing alongside their captain, as they seek to build a team around him for 2021-22.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is a hot topic in the English press at the moment. Gareth Southgate received strong criticism for his decision not to give him a start in either of England’s two opening matches of the Euros, and he yielded to the pressure for the third where Grealish helped his team beat the Czech Republic by 1-0 and secure the top spot in Group D.

England will now face Germany in the round of 16 on Tuesday.