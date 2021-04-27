CONFIRMED: Bayern Munich to appoint Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich have confirmed their agreement with Julian Nagelsmann, who will take over as the head coach at the Allianz Arena on July 1st. The official statement from the club reads:

“FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on 1 July 2021 ahead of the new season, signing a five-year-contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2026.

“This comes after FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick’s request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date.”

Having worked at the club as an assistant manager previously, Flick took over from Niko Kovac in November 2019, and in his first season in charge, he delivered the treble – the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League. Overall, he’s led the team to 68 victories in 83 matches in all competitions so far.

However, following reports of a rift between him and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Flick has asked for his contract to be terminated at the end of the season – a request which has obviously been granted.

At the age of 33, Nagelsmann is already one of the most-coveted coaches of the game. He’s already had notable success with TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, overseeing two Champions League campaigns with the latter.

Julian #Nagelsmann to leave #RBLeipzig at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 33-year-old will then take on a role as the new head coach of @FCBayernEN as of 1st July 2021. pic.twitter.com/SPx6wWkhGI — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 27, 2021

Given that his contract with Leipzig wasn’t set to expire yet, Bayern will reportedly have to pay a fee potentially rising to €25 million, various add-ons included, for his services. He will sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Nagelsmann was also targeted by Tottenham Hotspur following their sacking of Jose Mourinho last week.