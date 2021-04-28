Liverpool to pay more than expected for Konate

Recent reports claimed that Liverpool would have to activate the release clause in the contract of Ibrahima Konate if they want the RB Leipzig defender, believed to be set at €35 million. Now, however, The Telegraph suggest it could actually be significantly higher than that – £40m (€44m).

Nonetheless, the Premier League side are still expected to go ahead with the deal, having already agreed personal terms with the player, and given that they’ve set the 21-year-old as their primary defensive target for this summer’s transfer window.

Leipzig would still prefer to keep Konate, and they’re apparently watching closely how Liverpool stand in terms of Champions League qualification, believing the Reds’ willingness to spend could be affected by a potential failure to reach the elite club competition.