Manchester United monitor Slavia winger Abdallah Sima

Manchester United are watching Slavia Prague winger Abdallah Sima with a view of a potential summer swoop, according to Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old has so far bagged 19 goals in 35 games for his team this season and provided six assists. Last month, he made his senior debut as a Senegal international in their goalless draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Though primarily a winger, playing mostly on the right flank, Sima is a versatile attacking players boasting considerable pace, strength and aerial prowess, and at Old Trafford, he would apparently be expected to develop into a centre-forward for years to come.

Sima previously attracted the interest of Arsenal.