Barcelona in Adama Traore talks

Barcelona have opened talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of signing Adama Traore before the winter transfer window shuts, according to multiple sources.

Traore was of strong interest to Tottenham Hotspur, and his move to North London appeared to be on the cards for a while, but as reported by The Athletic, that option no longer exists after the player made it clear he has no intention of playing in a wing-back role, which is what Spurs boss Antonio Conte had in mind for him.

Barcelona took advantage of the situation and stepped in. They’re in contact with both the Premier League club and Traore’s representatives as they seek to bolster their wide attacking options. Apparently, what they’re trying to do is work out an agreement which would see their academy graduate return on loan for the rest of the season, which they would have the option of turning permanent in the summer for €35 million.

Traore rose through the ranks of the famous La Masia and left the club in 2015, while still a member of their ‘B’ side. He joined Aston Villa and moved on to Middlesbrough a year later. In 2018, he joined Wolves for a reported fee of around €20m. Since then, he’s gone on to score a total of 11 goals and contribute 18 assists in 154 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 26-year-old was close to signing a new contract with Wolves towards the end of 2020-21, but the club’s decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo last summer prompted him to shelve those negotiations. Now in the final 18 months of the current deal, it’s obviously in the best interests of both the club and the player to part ways.