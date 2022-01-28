Liverpool move for Luis Diaz

Liverpool and FC Porto recently denied rumours there were any negotiations between them regarding a transfer of Luis Diaz. However, according to a number of reasonably reliable sources, there has been a change of plan.

It seems the Merseysiders have been following the situation around Diaz closely with a summer move in mind, but Tottenham Hotspur moved sooner and were believed to be pushing hard to take the winger to North London. That prompted Liverpool to act now and with determination, and with Diaz preferring Anfield as his destination, it is the Reds who are talking to Porto at the moment.

Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 28, 2022

Apparently, the deal is set to be completed for a guaranteed €45 million fee, with add-ons set around €15m to go Porto’s way on top of that.

Liverpool see Diaz as a very good fit for their attacking line. The Colombian has 22 goal involvements (16 goals, six assists) in 28 appearances on all competitions this term. Liverpool themselves got to experience his attacking threat first-hand, having played against Porto twice in the Champions League group stages.

The proposed arrival of the 25-year-old could open the door for either Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino to leave Anfield. Minamino spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton, and there has been plenty of interest for both him and the Belgian.

Liverpool are trying to sign Luis Diaz from Porto ahead of transfer deadline. Nothing agreed yet but they’re in. Strong interest in both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who may be moved on should suitable offers arrive.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain locked in negotiations with Mohamed Salah’s representatives over a new contract, with the deal currently binding the Egyptian to the club expiring in 2023. The situation is the same with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.