Wolves trigger Hwang Hee-chan permanent deal option

Wolverhampton Wanderers have triggered the option to turn the loan of Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal, according to multiple sources. They have decided to pay the €16 million set in the buy clause of the original agreement with the Bundesliga side.

The 25-year-old prefers to play in a central attacking role, but he’s perfectly capable of causing defences problems coming in off either flank too.

Hwang, who has 43 caps as a South Korea international, arrived to the Molineux last summer, and since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.