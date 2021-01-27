Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard open to West Ham loan

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is open to the possibility of joining West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports.

A product of the academy at Manchester United, Lingard was sent on loan to Birmingham City in the 2013-14 season, when current Hammers boss David Moyes was in charge at United. The two clubs are now in talks to thrash out a deal for the coach and the player to be reunited at the London Stadium, and it is believed that the total cost of the loan, fee and wages included, would amount to more than £3 million.

However, before anything can be set in writing, West Ham had a problem to solve.

“We might need room for loans but at the moment I can’t give any news on that,” Moyes recently said.

They had already filled the allowed quota of domestic loan signings – two – with Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma. In order to comply with the Premier League rules, they had to turn one of those deals permanent in order for Lingard to join, and it has just been confirmed that they’ve done that with Benrahma, clearing the path. They’re also reportedly working on a deal to sign striker Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig.

Lingard hasn’t played a single Premier League game this season, and the 28-year-old has so far appeared only twice in the Carabao Cup and in the FA Cup win over Championship side Watford. What’s more, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently confirmed that Amad Diallo, the new £37 million signing from Atalanta, would be given a first-team chance soon. It means that the number of Lingard’s minutes on the pitch would likely be reduced further in case he stays at Old Trafford.