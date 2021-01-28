Cenk Tosun close to leaving Everton for Besiktas

Cenk Tosun appears to be closing in on a return to Turkey with Besiktas interested in re-signing their former striker from Everton.

The 45-time Turkey international is a product of the academy at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he earned first-team promotion in 2009. Two years later, he left Germany and signed for Gaziantepspor, where he spent three years before moving on to Besiktas as a free agent.

In January 2018, Everton paid £20 million to bring the striker to Goodison Park, but he hasn’t been able to earn a regular starting spot since. A year ago, he joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal which was cut short after only two months due to him picking up an ACL injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the season as well as the start of this term. He is firmly behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, and he is therefore open to leaving the club before the end of this month.

“If Everton and Besiktas agree, I am ready to wear the black and white jersey again,” Tosun told NTV Spor.

“I would like to contribute to Besiktas until the end of the season. If Everton approves the transfer, it will not be a problem for me.”

These quotes come in the wake of a report from Sky Sports about the interest from the Turkish Super Lig club, according to which, CSKA Moscow are also keen on his services. Meanwhile, Besiktas would be prepared to consider Hulk as an alternative, with the Brazilian now a free agent following his departure from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.