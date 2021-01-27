CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard on loan

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the signing of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder will be wearing the No.11 shirt at his new club and will be their player for the remaining part of the 2020-21 season.

Unhappy about not being a regular part of the team under Zinedine Zidane, Odegaard requested to be loaned out in order to get the game-time obviously required to be able to develop further. He reportedly aims to return to Madrid in the summer and to try again to impose himself on Zidane’s plans, but the two clubs could yet hold talks over a permanent deal.

Arsenal were on the hunt for a player of his characteristics, and it seems they’ve found their man.