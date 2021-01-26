Karim Benzema to return to Lyon – agent

As relayed by AS, Karim Benzema’s representative Karim Djaziri believes the Real Madrid striker will return to Olympique Lyon.

Benzema’s time in the Spanish capital has been extremely fruitful – four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles are just a part of his collection of 18 major honors he has won there so far. Having joined Los Blancos as an extremely talented youngster, he is still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 33, with 20 goal involvements (15 goals, five assists) in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

“Will Karim Benzema return to Lyon? Yes, I honestly think he will,” Djaziri said.

“He talks to me constantly and he watches all of the team’s matches.

“On top of that, he has never been to the Groupama Stadium and in his mind it is something he wants, he has Lyon in his heart.”

However, there was no mention of a specific moment in time when the supposed return would happen, while Benzema’s current contract with Real runs for 18 more months.