Real Madrid raising Mbappe funds

Real Madrid are in the process of securing the funds needed for the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to AS.

The 22-year-old forward is currently in talks with the Ligue 1 champions over a new deal, and he said that if he signs it, he’ll be signing to stay for a long time, but he is certain to cost a lot of money this summer, even if he doesn’t extend beyond his current deal which expires in 2022. Whatever happens, he said his decision on the matter would come soon.

Aware of this, as well as the severe financial implications of the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic which has seen them project a €91 million loss for the 2020-21 season, Real are looking to raise the money for the move through sales and loan moves.

Last summer they sold right-back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for €40 million, left-back Sergio Reguilon for €30, as well as attacking midfielder Oscar Rodriguez to Sevilla for €15m. Sales of several other players of lower profile, such as Dani Gomez, De Frutos and Mayoral, have generated €15m more, which brings the total up to the sum of €100m. The €2m they’ll be getting from Arsenal for the imminent loan of Martin Odegaard, as well as the money saved from the Gunners paying his wages, will also go in the same bag, all set aside for signing Mbappe.

Meanwhile, reports from elsewhere in Spain suggest Liverpool could still be in the running as well, and that the Premier League champions are preparing to ‘pounce’ should Real’s efforts fail.