Emre Can Close To Seal Borussia Dortmund Move

One of the biggest absentees for Juventus during the first half of the 2019-20 season has been defensive midfielder Emre Can. The German international hasn’t been able to fit in Maurizio Sarri’s tactical scheme and he could be set to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.

In fact, a report from Sky in Germany has indicated the defensive specialist is set to complete a move to Borussia Dortmund in the coming days. Both clubs began negotiating last Monday and it seems they’re close to completion now.

Can is under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, but he hasn’t logged many minutes for the reigning Serie A champions. He has featured in only eight of Juventus’ 21 league matches to date, and he was also excluded from the UEFA Champions League squad during the first half of the season.

Since that’s not likely to change ahead of the second half of the campaign, signs point towards Can leaving the club for good. For what is worth, the Germany international missed Juventus’ 2-1 Serie A defeat on Sunday against Napoli due to illness. And it seems he won’t be playing for Juventus anymore.

Dortmund could use someone like Can after allowing Julian Weigl to join Benfica earlier this month.