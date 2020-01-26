Spurs Make Steven Bergwijn Approach

Embed from Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur need to move quickly on the transfer market if they want to replace Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is close to seal a move to join Inter Milan and as a result, The Spurs must find a suitable replacement before the January transfer window closes next week.

With that in mind, the London-based club has made an approach to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. The 22-year-old, who has won seven caps with the Netherlands, has emerged as their top transfer target with only a few days left to do business.

Bergwijn netted 15 goals in 41 appearances during the 2018-19 season and while he hasn’t been able to repeat that kind of goalscoring form during the current term — he only has six goals in 26 matches — but he remains an intriguing option to play on the wing.

The 22-year-old was left out of PSV’s squad to fact FC Twente on Sunday and he already played against the Spurs. He faced them during the UEFA Champions League group stage last season in a game where the Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.

PSV have been keen to keep Bergwijn at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future. But all signs point towards him leaving the club sooner than later.