Erling Haaland prefers Real Madrid to other potential destinations

The interest in the services of Erling Haaland is understandably great. The Norwegian is only 21 years old, and already he has lit the Bundesliga with incredible numbers since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg back in January 2020. In all competitions, Haaland has 89 goal involvements (70 goals and 19 assists) in only 69 games for his current club.

The time has arguably come for the sensational striker to take the next step in his career. His contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, reportedly has a release clause in it, allowing potential suitors to acquire his services at the end of this season for €75 million; a bargain for a striker of such quality.

Real Madrid have been interested in signing Haaland right from the start, with president Florentino Perez reportedly planning to build another ‘Galacticos’ era to maintain the the club’s hardly doubtful status as the world’s greatest. There have, on the other hand, been reports crediting other, rather powerful clubs with interest too. Manchester City were said to be seeing him as the perfect replacement for Sergio Aguero when the Argentinian left for Barcelona this summer. Some outlets say Barcelona themselves are trying to devise a way to sign him, despite the well-documented financial issues they have. Chelsea were also keen before they signed Romelu Lukaku. There were a few outlets mentioning Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it seems Haaland has been swayed by Real’s reputation. After, the Spanish giants have won the European Cup/Champions League 13 times, and no other club comes close, with AC Milan second on seven.

As reported by Goal.com, Haaland has told his representatives, agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland, that he wants to go to the Spanish capital.