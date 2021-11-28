Real Madrid to pass on Paul Pogba?

It seems that after years of heavy speculation on the subject, Real Madrid will pass up the opportunity to sign Paul Pogba for free next summer. That is according to Marca, whose report claims Los Blancos believe strengthening other areas of their squad should be prioritized ahead of the midfield section.

Pogba arrived to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of over €100 million, and his performances have mostly been criticized when weighed against his price at the time. His talent on the ball and natural physical ability certainly cannot be doubted, but he had a number of issues with Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at the club, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never really got the best out of him either. In all competitions, Pogba has so far made 219 appearances for the 20-time English champions, scoring 38 goals and providing 49 assists.

The 27-year-old France international will be out of contract at the end of the season, which means he’ll be able to discuss a free transfer from January 1st. Real had reportedly planned to make him a part of president Florentino Perez’s ‘Galacticos’ era, but it seems they’ve changed their minds.

Apparently, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is happy to continue relying on the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the middle of the park, with Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Antonio Blanco as quite sufficient cover for the challenges ahead.

Real are still planning on signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer, and they’ll obviously need to put a lot of money into those ventures.