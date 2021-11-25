Liverpool to open contract talks with Sadio Mane

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool. The Egyptian’s current deal expires in 18 months and the talks have been going on for some time now, but there still hasn’t been any news of progress.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders are wary, according to multiple sources, of getting too close to the expiration of the contract of Sadio Mane as well, and they’ve therefore made getting the Senegalese to recommit one of their priorities. Like Salah, Mane is contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

Goal.com journalist Neil Jones, one of the most reliable ones when it comes to Liverpool, believes the six-time European champions are aware of Mane being extremely difficult and expensive to replace.

“If we’re getting to the point where we’re talking about Salah: ‘What are Liverpool going to do?’, the same has to apply for Mané”, Jones told fan media The Redmen TV.

“It might not be on the same scale, the pay might not be the same, maybe Sadio’s options aren’t as wide as Salah’s if he wants to leave, but I don’t think they’ll be far off. He’s still a massive, massive player for Liverpool. I would be very, very hopeful that Liverpool have got that contract situation in hand, because I think it would cost them an awful lot of money to replace him, and I think it would be very difficult to find the player to do so.”

Only two years ago, Mane was voted third-best player in the world, finishing behind Lionel Messi and teammate Virgil van Dijk in the Ballon d’Or contest.