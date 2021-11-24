Renato Sanches ready to move on from Lille

Renato Sanches is currently among the highest-rated midfield prospects in Europe. An all-round player, contributing much with a nicely blended combination of energy and skills, the 24-year-old Portugal international has been attracting attention for a while now.

Having helped Lille finally strip Paris Saint-Germain of the Ligue 1 title last season, Sanches says he has spoken to his agent about a transfer in the near future, believing he is ready to take the next step in his career.

“I spoke with my agent,” the 2016 Golden Boy winner told L’ Equipe.

“I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. I know I’m ready.

“If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”