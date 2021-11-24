Liverpool to keep Divock Origi past January amid Newcastle interest

Liverpool will not be open to any offers for the services of Divock Origi in the January transfer window, according to the Northern Echo, and their stance will have come as a blow to the plans of Newcastle United who were hoping to sign him in the month after next.

Following the takeover that has promptly made them one of the richest clubs in the world, the Magpies need a quick injection of quality to help in their desperate attempt to avoid relegation. Newly appointed manager Eddie Howe has expressed a desire for players already experienced in the Premier League, and Amanda Staveley, who oversaw the takeover and is now one of the people running the club, has apparently been advised that Origi would be open to the idea of moving to St. James Park to get his career back on track.

The 26-year-old Belgian striker hasn’t really delivered on the promise of his talent since joining Liverpool in 2015. In 164 matches in all competitions for the club so far, he scored 38 goals and produced 12 assists.

To be fair, it hasn’t been easy to force a path into the regular starting XI given the vast quality of the attackers at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have formed one of the most formidable forward lines in world football in the last couple of years, and Diogo Jota has fitted in seamlessly since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers last year.

Nonetheless, Origi has managed to score some goals absolutely vital for Liverpool’s success under Klopp, and has earned a special place in the hearts of the club’s supporters. Quite apart from that, Salah and Mane are both set to miss a number of matches this winter due to their countries taking part in the African Cup of Nations, and Origi will likely be needed at Anfield.