Thiago Alcantara focused on Liverpool amid Barcelona return speculation

There have been reports in Spain, since Xavi Hernandez returned to Barcelona as the new head coach instead of Ronald Koeman, claiming the former Spain midfielder wanted Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara to return to the Camp Nou as well.

Having risen through the ranks at the famous La Masia, Thiago left Barcelona to join Bayern Munich in 2013. He spent seven extremely successful seasons at the Allianz Arena, culminating with the 2020 Champions League triumph. He signed for Liverpool soon after, for a reported fee of around €22 million.

Asked about the Barcelona speculation during the press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with FC Porto this week, the 30-year-old said he was fully focused on his current challenges in the Premier League, expressing no intention of going anywhere.