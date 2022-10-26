Ruben Neves to Barcelona: Agreement in place?

Barcelona have been credited with strong interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves for a long time now. At this point, the Catalans need to work on identifying a suitable replacement for Sergio Busquets, who appears set to leave the club at the end of the season, and possibly Frenkie de Jong as well, with the the future of the Netherlands international still up in the air after a summer full of uncertainty.

According to Sport, Neves is Barcelona’s primary target on this particular front, and the only reason why the transfer hasn’t happened already is that the levers the club recently pulled to ease their financial difficulties could not cover that as well, on top of every other expense that needed covering.

Nonetheless, the outlet claims that there is already an agreement in place between the clubs over a transfer fee, as well as an agreement between Barcelona and agent Jorge Mendes over the size and structure of the wages Neves would be earning at Camp Nou. If so, it’s obviously a matter of time before the deal is completed and confirmed.

As for Neves himself, he recently stated quite openly that it was a privilege for him to be linked with a club like Barcelona. Having arrived to the Molineux from Porto in 2017, the Portugal international has 153 Premier League matches under his belt over the five years spent with Wolves, and at the age of 25, it could be argued that he’s ready to try and make an impact at a top club, competing for trophies and playing regularly in the Champions League.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Neves in recent months.