Liverpool to help Milan land Naby Keita for free for better Sandro Tonali terms?

Liverpool will surely be undergoing a major overhaul of their midfield section at the end of the season, and one of the names mentioned among the potential targets for the Merseysiders is AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

According to the Daily Express, Milan are interested in signing Naby Keita, whose contract expires next summer. It would obviously be a free transfer which suits them fine, but there’s likely to be plenty of competition for the signature of the Guinea international.

Liverpool could, therefore, gain significant ground in their efforts to sign Tonali, by helping the Rossoneri reach a pre-contract agreement with Keita as soon as possible.