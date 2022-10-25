Khvicha Kvaratskhelia father dismisses transfer and new Napoli contract rumours

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been lighting the Serie A up this season, having joined Napoli from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi for a reported fee of €10 million this summer. He has so far had 15 goal involvements in 15 matches for his new club, scoring seven goals and laying on eight assists in all competitions, and even these impressive numbers don’t quite tell the full tale about how he terrorizes defenders with pace, dribbling skill and creativity.

Naturally, when a player starts showing such class, rumours of interest all kinds of ‘secret talks’ and agreements appear out of thin air. It has been suggested that the 21-year-old winger had an agreement to join Manchester City, as well that he was in talks with Napoli over a new contract.

However, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Kvaratskhelia’s father Badri denies both rumours and claims that his son is focused only on football at Napoli at the moment. There’s nothing agreed with any club, neither about a transfer, nor about a new contract.

It’s also important to note that Kvaratskhelia’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027.