PSG want Lionel Messi for two more years

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year contract which expires at the end of the season, and there have been rumours about his potential return to the Catalan club when that happens.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona came as a shock to the football world and it happened purely as a result of the financial crisis the club were in. Now, however, Eduard Romeu, the vice-president in charge of the finances, claims the return of the club icon is completely possible from their point of view and that the decision on whether to try and make it happen would come down to the people in charge of the actual football.

But according to Le Parisien, PSG are currently working on the financial structure of a proposal of a new two-year deal with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Further more, as per Transfermarkt, there is already a clause in place which provides an option to extend the current contract by 12 months.

Meanwhile, Messi is believed not to be thinking about the future at this point. He is apparently focused on helping Argentina’s efforts at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, as well as finishing the season as strongly as possible with his current employers.

Since arriving to the Parc des Princes just over a year ago, the 35-year-old has made a total of 49 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 25 assists. The reigning Ligue 1 champions beat Ajaccio away by 0-3 on Friday, with Messi (one goal, two assists) directly combining with Kylian Mbappe for all three goals.