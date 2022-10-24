Lautaro Martinez hopes to become Inter legend

Despite numerous speculations about the next step in his career, Lautaro Martinez insists he is happy at Inter Milan and hopes to become a legend of the Nerazzurri.

The 25-year-old Argentinian attacker joined Inter from Racing Club in his homeland in 2018 for a reported fee of €25 million. Since then, he’s scored 81 goals and produced 27 assists in 196 matches in all competitions in the black-and-white shirt.

Martinez was heavily linked with Barcelona in 2020, and there have been suggestions that former Inter boss Antonio Conte wanted him at Tottenham Hotspur now, but it seems he won’t be going anywhere any time soon. There are four years left on his contract.