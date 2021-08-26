Ronaldo set for Manchester City switch?

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo lately. The Portuguese superstar is said to be considering his options, but Spanish outlet AS claim he is set to leave Juventus and join Manchester City before the transfer window closes.

The report says the deal is now ‘imminent’, and it should see Ronaldo sign a two-year contract with the Premier League champions which would have him earn around €15 million per season.

City worked hard throughout the summer to boost their attacking ranks by signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs held their ground and the England captain eventually confirmed he would be staying in North London for the season. The only designated striker in City’s ranks at the moment is Gabriel Jesus, and they’re now apparently keen to sign Ronaldo instead of Kane.

However, it remains to be seen if City can reach an agreement with Juventus, who have the 36-year-old under contract until next summer. Apparently, the Serie A side want between €28m-€30m for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but City aren’t prepared to pay that and haven’t submitted any bid as of yet.

Jorge Mendes, who represents Ronaldo, has reportedly had a meeting with Juventus today (Thursday), but no progress has been made. Juventus remain firm in their demand, and Fabrizio Romano has described the situation as ‘tense’.