BREAKING: Harry Kane confirms Spurs stay

One of the most intriguing saga of this summer’s transfer window has come to an end – Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this season, despite strong interest from Manchester City.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽ I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

The Premier League champions had a £100m offer knocked back in June, and have since indicated they would be willing to pay an addition of up to £30m through achievable add-ons on top of that amount for the services of the England captain. Kane was keen on moving to the Etihad, having informed Spurs of his desire to leave at the end of last term.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has obviously done as he promised and remained firm in his stance that the 28-year-old striker was not for sale.

It now remains to be seen what happens next summer. Kane’s contract with Spurs expires in 2024.