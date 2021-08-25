PSG reject Real Madrid €160m offer for Mbappe

As reported by numerous sources on Wednesday, Real Madrid made an offer of €160 million to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. However, some of them also said the offer was rejected straight away, and that the Ligue 1 side are still maintaining the stance that the 22-year-old forward is not for sale for any money.

It remains to be seen whether PSG remain firm on that in the next few days. Mbappe’s contract expires next summer, and as things stand, it seems they are in serious danger of losing one of the most valuable players in the world at the moment for free. He has reportedly rejected three different proposals for a renewal of his commitment to the club, and it is believed his wish and life-long dream is to play for Real Madrid.

Money has not been an issue for PSG at all for a long time now. In 2017, they broke the world record in the transfer market by signing Neymar from Barcelona for €222m, and they successfully withstood a number of attempts from the Catalan club to bring the Brazilian star back to the Camp Nou. To add insult to injury, they signed Lionel Messi this summer as well, after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Barcelona expired.

Nonetheless, their rejection of a €160m offer for a player who is likely to become a free agent at the end of the season indicates either total disregard for the financial side of the game, or extreme confidence that Mbappe will sign a new deal during the campaign.