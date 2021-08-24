Mbappe wants Real Madrid switch

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is keen to play for Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The 22-year-old forward is in the final year of his contract in the French capital, and even though a new one has been offered, at the moment he is reluctant to put his name on it. If he does sign it, he will still be the club’s third-best paid player, behind Lionel Messi and Neymar.

“But he is not minded to sign that contract. He wants to go to Real Madrid, it could be this window if they make a bid in the next few days, or he could wait until next summer,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports’ The Transfer Show.

However, French outlet RMC have reported that no official bid from Real has arrived yet. The only offer the Ligue 1 giants have apparently received for Mbappe’s services has come from an unnamed Premier League club.

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about Mbappe’s future on several occasions this summer, always maintaining that the young Frenchman would not be allowed to leave. However, many now believe the club are close to conceding defeat in their efforts to keep him, and that if he does not sign the contract on the table in the next few days, they would be open to the possibility of a sale.

As for the reported interest from England, it’s no big secret that Manchester City would be willing to pay big money to sign Harry Kane, but if Tottenham Hotspur remain firm in their stance that the England captain is not for sale, they could try to take advantage of Mbappe’s situation in Paris and Real Madrid’s indecision and move for him instead.