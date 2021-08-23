CONFIRMED: Xherdan Shaqiri leaves Liverpool to join Olympique Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri has completed his move from Liverpool to Olympique Lyon, both clubs have confirmed.

Having been unable to establish himself as a regular member of the staring XI at Anfield, Shaqiri informed the club earlier of his desire to leave in search of a new challenge. He was initially linked with Lazio, but in the end, Lyon stepped in and acted decisively.

The agreement between the clubs was reached on Sunday, and according to numerous sources, Liverpool will receive a fee of £9.5 million for the services of the 29-year-old winger.

Having joined the Merseysiders in 2018, Shaqiri went on to make 63 appearances for the club, scoring eight and assisting nine goals. Some of those were extremely important, both during their 2018-19 Champions League winning run, and the 2019-20 Premier League triumph.