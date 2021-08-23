Davide Zappacosta set for Atalanta switch

Davide Zappacosta is set to leave Chelsea and join Atalanta in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano. The personal terms have already been agreed, and all that’s now left is for the two clubs to thrash out a deal before the move is finalized.

The 29-year-old right-back was never able to secure a regular place in the team at Stamford Bridge, facing strong competition in the form of captain Cezar Azpilicueta and young Reece James, and he spent the last two seasons playing for AS Roma and Genoa on loan.

Fiorentina were said to be interested in Zappacosta as well, but they obviously haven’t stepped up that interest to a sufficient degree.