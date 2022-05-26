Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane give different answers to Liverpool future question

There has been much speculation about the futures of Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the last couple of months, and this time not without reason as their respective contract with the Merseyside club approach their final year.

Liverpool have been trying to get Salah to recommit with a new deal for a while now, so far without success. In the past, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be glancing his way, but as Liverpool started winning their way to every trophy on offer, it was never really likely for a scenario similar to that of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling or Philippe Coutinho to unfold. Now, however, the Egyptian is about to turn 30 and he appears to be after one last lucrative contract on Merseyside, or he’d be prepared to take his skill elsewhere.

Not just yet though. As the man himself revealed ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, he has no intention of going anywhere this summer.

“For sure,” Salah said in reply to a question about playing for Liverpool next season. “After that, we’ll see.”

It basically means the winger will either sign a new deal in the next 12 months, or leave as a free agent next summer.

As for Mane, his answer to the same question was a bit different, and arguably a bit more worrying for those hoping that the brilliant Senegalese will be wearing the Liverpool shirt for a long time yet.

Having turned 30 already, Mane could, like Salah, be eyeing a new challenge in a new league. All he said in answer to the big question was that his decision would be revealed after the Champions League final.

Recent reports have claimed Mane’s representatives were in talks with Bayern Munich, who are said to be interested in his services as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, should the Polish striker leave for Barcelona.