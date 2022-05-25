Twists and turns of Aurelien Tchouameni race

Aurelien Tchouameni has decided he wants to leave AS Monaco this summer according to numerous reports, forcing the club to consider a sale two years ahead of his contract expiration.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder, notable for his game-reading skill, has made a total of 50 appearances in all competitions this season. He scored five goals and produced three assists as Monaco finished third the the Ligue 1 table and booked a place in the qualification process for next season’s Champions League.

For a while it was believed Tchouameni was keen on a Premier League move, but Real Madrid apparently stepped in and having failed to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, they made him one of their primary targets. Recent reports in France stated that the race was over, that the player had informed his club and the people close to him that he had chosen the Spanish giants as his destination.

However, Spanish outlet Marca have since come out with a claim that Real Madrid are now refusing to meet Monaco’s asking price of €80 million, and are insisting on negotiating with the Ligue 1 side to bring the figure down.

It remains to be seen whether this latest development opens the door for the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who have both expressed an interest, to swoop in. Liverpool were even considered the frontrunners of the race until Mbappe rejected Real in favour of signing a new PSG contract and Real stepped up their interest in Tchouameni.

On the other hand, if Monaco really want €80 million for his services, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool paying that kind of money for a player with a lot to prove, regardless of his indisputable talent. PSG, however, might.