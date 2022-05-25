Mohamed Elneny extends Arsenal contract

Arsenal have officially confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has signed a 12-month contract extension.

The 29-year-old arrived to the Emirates from Basel in 2016, and having spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, he has made a total of 147 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. For the first six months at the club, he was a teammate of current manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta occasionally spoke about Elneny throughout the season, expressing hope the 93-cap Egypt international would stay put.

“Mo is a really important part of the team,” Arteta said. “He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone. He’s an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

As for Elneny himself, he says he loves the club and feels like a part of the family there, and he’s excited by the prospect of continuing in an Arsenal shirt.