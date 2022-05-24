Leeds close in on Brenden Aaronson signing

Leeds United are close to completing a deal to sign Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old American is a versatile attacking midfielder who came through the youth ranks of Philadelphia Union and earned first-team promotion there before joining Salzburg in a €5.5 million deal in January 2021. Preferring to play in a central advanced role behind a striker, he can do a good job between the boxes, particularly when deployed on the left.

Fast forward 18 months, and Salzburg are about to cash in around €30 million for his services – obviously a brilliant piece of business from the Austrian club, well known for their ability to develop a young player.

This season, Aaronson made a total of 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.