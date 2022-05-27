Bayern Munich confident of signing Sadio Mane for less than €50m

As reported by Sky in Germany, Bayern Munich are confident they can agree a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Sadio Mane this summer for a fee under €50 million.

The obvious points they’ll be making if the negotiations take place between the two clubs are the fact that the Senegalese has turned 30, as well as that his contract with the Merseysiders expires at the end of the season. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is believed to have put Mane’s name at the top of the list of potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski, who apparently wants to join Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool think along those lines at all, and whether Mane himself is ready for a change of scenery.

There have been different interpretations of Mane’s words in a Sky Sports interview on Thursday.

“Honestly I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the [Champions League] final,” the forward said in reply to a question about his future.

“But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

“I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time; I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that’s the most important. I am trying my best to help the team.”

While some believe that his refusal to talk on the subject before the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday means he’ll be looking to leave, others suggest that the ‘special’ answer will actually be the one all Liverpool fans are hoping to hear – an announcement of a new contract with the Merseysiders.