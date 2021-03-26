Ramsey to Liverpool rumours wide of the mark

Liverpool have made no contact over signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer, says Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite recent rumours suggesting they had. However, the midfielder could leave the Old Lady at the end of the season.

Ramsey spent 11 years with Arsenal before finally running down his last contract there and moving to Juventus as a free agent in 2019. It is believed that the main reason behind that decision had been the prospect of facing new challenges, playing in the Champions League and competing for major honours on a regular basis, though the sizeable sign-on fee and lucrative wages certainly played their part too.

But the 30-year-old’s stint in Turin hasn’t been as successful as he might have hoped, despite winning the Serie A title in his first season there. Minor injury niggles have always been there to hamper his efforts; he’s currently out of action with a thigh problem which has kept him out of the opening games of Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign. Juventus are now apparently keen to get his £400,000 per week off their wage bill, despite him having a good relationship with head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seem set to lose the services of Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, and the rumours mentioned Ramsey as a potential replacement for the versatile Dutchman. However, there seems to have been no contact between the Premier League and the Serie A champions as of yet, and Liverpool’s recent transfer strategies suggest the Merseysiders would rather put faith in 20-year-old Curtis Jones than spend money on a player 10 years older, known for frequent injury issues.