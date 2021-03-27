Borussia Dortmund want €180m for Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have placed a €180 million price tag on Erling Haaland this summer, according to ESPN.

With his 33 goals in just 31 games in all club competitions this term, the 20-year-old striker is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now. There is no club that wouldn’t be interested in securing his services, but there are only a few with any realistic chance of making it happen.

Haaland has been linked with practically every major club around Europe: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City in England; Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain; Juventus in Italy, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and there is always a possibility that he ends up staying in Germany with Bayern Munich signing him as a successor to Robert Lewandowski.

However, if Dortmund truly want €180m the give up his services this summer, and the reports of a €75m release clause in his contract which kicks in at the end of next season are also true, it’s not very likely he’ll be leaving the Signal Iduna Park this year.

Also, Dortmund technical adviser Matthias Sammer urged the Norway international to consider staying at the club.

“I would recommend to Erling to also see the value of Borussia Dortmund.,” he said.

“The club has given him a lot. From here, he can only go to a handful of clubs. When Erling makes the next step, he must be the finished product; perfect.”

As far as putting a high price on a player they want to keep goes, Dortmund have shown that there usually isn’t much room for negotiations. Manchester United felt it keenly last summer when they tried to persuade them to come down from their €120m valuation of winger Jadon Sancho and failed.