Sergio Busquets won’t rule out summer MLS move with Inter Miami leading the race

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is the object of interest for a number of clubs in the American MLS, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami leading the race as things stand at the moment.

Busquets in contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2023 and he wants to finish this season with his current team, lead by his former teammate Xavi Hernandez. However, he won’t rule out leaving in the summer just yet, with a proposed move across the Atlantic as a strong possibility.

Having gone through a couple of academies as a kid, Busquets joined Barcelona’s Under-18 side in 2005 and earned first-team promotion three years later. Pep Guardiola took charge of the team that summer and under his tutorship, Busquets quickly rose to establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game.

He was mostly lauded for his supreme ability to read the game and ensure his team won the ball back quickly every time they lost it, enabling Guardiola’s Barcelona (as well as the team under the coaches that came in afterwards) to maintain unseen percentages of possession against any team that stood before them.

The 33-year-old has so far made a total of 663 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, helping them win the Champions League three times, each time followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and eight Spanish Super Cups. He has 133 caps as a Spain international and is the captain of his nation at the moment, with two European Championship medals and the 2010 World Cup to his name as well.