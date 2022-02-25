Conor Gallagher happy at Crystal Palace – Patrick Vieira

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, whose fine performances in the Premier League this season have caught plenty of attention, is happy at Crystal Palace, according to manager Patrick Vieira. However, the former Arsenal midfielder also says there haven’t been any talks with the player or his representatives, or his parent club for that matter, about turning the loan into a permanent move.

Having risen through the ranks at the Chelsea academy, the 22-year-old midfielder played for Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, all on loan, before securing his temporary move to Selhurst Park. He still hasn’t made a single senior appearance for Chelsea in any competition.

Since his move across London last summer, Gallagher has made 22 Premier League appearances for Palace, scoring eight goals. Interestingly enough, Chelsea’s top scorer in the league, Mason Mount, has seven to his name. Of the four league matches Gallagher missed for Palace this term, two have been through minor injury and two were against Chelsea, in which he was obviously ineligible to play.

“We honestly didn’t speak about it,” Vieira told the press when asked about Gallagher’s future.

“We know that we will have him for the year and you never know what can happen.

“Conor, I believe when you are looking at the way he is playing, is really happy in our football club.

“He knows how important he is for the team and the football club. He is enjoying his game. For a player like that, what is important is to keep playing week after week because that will allow him to improve. I think we give him the support he needs for him to be on the field and to express his talent.”