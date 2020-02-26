Manchester United Set To Part Ways With Two Midfielders Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have made several changes to their squad during the last few seasons, and fans should expect plenty of movements during the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 season as well.

The Red Devils have already been linked with several players when the current 2019-20 has not ended yet, but there are also rumours regarding a few potential exits from the club in the coming months. Two names that could be playing elsewhere in the coming months are Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

Lingard, 27, has struggled for form this season and has not looked good, to the point where he barely sees playing time in the starting squad. He could be considered as surplus for requirements following the addition of Bruno Fernandes, who has settled nicely to life at Old Trafford.

Pereira, 24, has had some good moments for the club during the past few months, but he just doesn’t fit into what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to do. Plus, there’s not a lot of clarity regarding his role. Is he a central midfielder? Is he a n° 10? Can he operate wide? Undoubtedly, there are more questions than answers regarding the former Brazil U20 international.

Both Lingard and Pereira are Academy graduates. But it seems both players will be wearing new colours heading into the 2020-21 campaign.