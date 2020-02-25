Manchester United Showing Interest In Blaise Matuidi

Embed from Getty Images

Blaise Matuidi has been one of Juventus’ most consistent performers during the current 2019-20 season. However, he might find himself playing elsewhere by the time the 2020-21 season kicks in.

According to several reports, Manchester United are quite interested in making an approach for the 32-year-old France international, who has already logged 22 Serie A appearances for The Old Lady. The former PSG star fits the mold of the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign in order to bolster the team’s depth in midfield.

However, The Red Devils are not the only team that’s interested in Matuidi. Arsenal are also keen to make a move for the former PSG player, although Manchester United appear to be leading the race for the talented defensive midfielder.

Matuidi has been playing at a very high level for Juventus every time he’s had the chance to impress for The Old Lady. But don’t rule out a move to the Premier League in case the 32-year-old wants a change of scenery once the current season comes to an end.

Matuidi is under contract at Juventus until the end of the 2019-20 season. However, the Serie A giants have exercised an option to further extend that deal for, at least, one more season.