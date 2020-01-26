Everton Make An Offer For Matias Vecino

Everton’s season has been an odd one. The Toffees had put a lot of belief and money into Marco Silva’s project at the Goodison Park, who had worked alongside Marcel Brands to improve the team. But the performances on the pitch were terrible and the Portuguese got the sack, paving the way for Carlo Ancelotti to arrive to Merseyside.

Now, for this transfer window they are looking to sign a bit different players, who could be for Ancelotti’s liking and it looks like the Toffees have already found one. Nicolo Schira, Italian football journalist, claims that Everton are in advanced talks with Inter Milan over a potential deal to sign Matias Vecino.

The midfielder is 28 years old and Ancelotti has been impressed with his performances for Inter. The Uruguay international could be signed for a transfer fee of around 15 million euros and should the clubs find an agreement, Vecino will sign a contract until the end of June 2024.